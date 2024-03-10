2 semitrucks crash, close down I-10 West in East El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two semitrucks were involved in a crash late Saturday night, March 9 in far East El Paso County and shut down part of Interstate 10, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened at Interstate 10 West at Mile Marker 49 at about 10:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigations team is looking into the crash. Information on any injuries was not immediately available.

Westbound lanes have been shut down and traffic is being diverted to Alameda. The closure is expected to continue until further notice.

We will update this story when we learn more.

