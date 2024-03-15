2 Salem men sentenced in 2022 Hayesville neighborhood shooting

This story was updated at 5:45 p.m.

Two Salem men were sentenced to prison Thursday in what investigators determined was a gang-related, March 2022 shooting death of a 20-year-old man on Hayesville Drive NE near Reimann Street in unincorporated east Salem.

Yahir Cruz-Rosales and John Juarez-Juarez pleaded guilty earlier this month in the shooting death of Eduardo Garcia.

Prosecutors said Cruz-Rosales and Juarez-Juarez had been victims in previous shootings, but Garcia was never identified as a suspect in those shootings.

"Juarez-Juarez was shot in the neck as a 16-year-old," prosecutors said in a prepared statement after the sentencing. "He did not cooperate with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the case was never charged."

In February 2022, "Cruz-Rosales was in a vehicle that was shot seventeen times on Portland Road NE," the statement said.

Cruz-Rosales and Juarez-Juarez were in a 2004 BMW the evening of March 9, 2022, when they spotted Garcia's car on Lancaster Drive. For more than three minutes they pursued him until pulling alongside his car on Hayesville Drive.

Cruz-Rosales shot at Garcia's car three times, hitting him once. Garcia was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

“I’d like them to know the damage they did to my family can’t be repaired,” Garcia’s father, Marco, told Marion County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Gardner through an interpreter.

Marion County Deputy District Attorney Brendan Murphy said Garcia was expecting a daughter when he was killed.

Cruz-Rosales and Juarez-Juarez were arrested seven months after the shooting and have been in the Marion County Jail since then.

Cruz-Rosales pleaded guilty to manslaughter and attempted murder with a firearm, and Juarez-Juarez pleaded guilty to manslaughter and attempted murder.

Cruz-Rosales apologized during the sentencing to Garcia's family.

And Jurarez-Juarez said: "I truly am sorry that all of it happened."

Gardner sentenced Cruz-Rosales to 20 years in prison and three years probation and Juarez-Juarez to 15 years in prison and three years probation.

Both were ordered to pay combined restitution of $15,991.

Gardiner said both men expressed during a sentencing conference the desire to be better and more productive when they are released from prison.

“You were only 18 when it happened,” the judge said.

The district attorney's office said Zachery Retonong was in the front seat of Garcia's car during the shooting. He later pleaded guilty in a 2021 Multnomah County death and is serving a 23-year sentence.

Bill Poehler covers Marion and Polk County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: 2 Salem men sentenced in 2022 Hayesville neighborhood shooting