2 rounds of rain expected today with a possibility of hail, thunderstorms in the afternoon

GREEN BAY - Two rounds of showers are expected today in greater Green Bay with the second one packing more of a punch, according to Tasos Kallas, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Green Bay.

The first one is moving from south to north and will arrive around 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. With the rainfall, there could be some winds but it won't be severe, Kallas said.

The second round of rain will get stronger in the late afternoon and early evening so drivers may expect something on their evening commute. Most of the rain will be outside the Green Bay area and reach more of southern Wisconsin, Kallas said, but there's a possibility of small hail and thunderstorms.

"Severe risk is only marginal," Kallas said.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued for northeastern Wisconsin, cautioning of strong wind gusts and hail mainly south of a Marshfield, Waupaca, and Oshkosh line.

So while the risk of severe weather in the Green Bay is "really low," Kallas said it's "something to keep an eye on."

Temperaturies will get warmer Wednesday with the high in the high 60s and a sunny forecast.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Rain forecast for Green Bay; hail, thunderstorms possible in afternoon