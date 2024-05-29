2 Rochester men injured in Highway 52/Interstate 90 crash

May 28—MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Two Rochester men were injured in a two-vehicle crash at the U.S. Highway 52 and Interstate 90 intersection on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

While traveling south on Highway 52, a 2018 Ford Fusion was turning left onto the westbound Interstate 90 ramp and a 2012 GMC Acadia was traveling north on Highway 52 when the vehicles collided in the intersection, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The drivers, Cory Edwin Mansicka, 52, of Rochester and Thomas Kenneth Wooner, 71, of Rochester, had non-life threatening injuries. Both were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service responded to the crash around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.