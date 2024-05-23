2 robbery suspects sought, assaulted Walmart staff in east Bakersfield: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly took merchandise from the Walmart in east Bakersfield and assaulted two employees in the process.

According to the department, the suspects entered the Walmart, located at 2601 Fashion Place, on March 21 and allegedly began to conceal merchandise. When employees contacted the man and woman, the pair assaulted the employees and fled the business with the alleged stolen items.

BPD described the suspects as a man in his twenties and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and was wearing glasses at the time of the alleged robbery.

Photos provided by courtesy of Bakersfield Police.

Officials described the second suspect as a woman in her twenties. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jean jacket and pajama pants.

Anyone with information on the robbery suspects whereabouts is encouraged to call Detective M Aquino at 661-326-3316 or BPD at 661-327-7111.

