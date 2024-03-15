2 Rivers Casino employees charged with cheating on table game

State police have arrested two Rivers Casino employees after what investigators are calling a “complex cheating conspiracy” that took place at a Roulette table.

State police said Robin Schnepp, a table games dealer, and supervisor Anthony Laush helped at least two players cheat on several occasions and win thousands of dollars.

Investigators were tipped off by an anonymous letter sent to Rivers Casino earlier this year about Interblock Roulette, which requires the dealer to manually spin the ball in the opposite direction of the wheel. When that does not happen, sensors do not identify that the wheel has been spun, allowing players to continue to place bets, even after the ball lands on a number and the outcome has been determined.

“In the past year, I noticed a couple glitches with it, with the digital number coming up and the delay,” said a Rivers Casino player who did not want to be identified.

State police said on more than one occasion, surveillance video shows Schnepp spinning the roulette ball incorrectly, and a man and a woman increasing their bets after the ball landed. Laush then comes over and validates the spin, with both players each walking away with more than $2,000 in fraudulent winnings.

“There’s some good workers and there’s some bad workers in there,” said Michael Walker, who visits the casino a few times a week. “I’m glad they caught them. They should get more people in there doing crazy stuff in there.”

Additionally, Laush is accused of loading fraudulent comps onto that same man’s account. It’s unclear if the players will be charged.

“That’s wrong. He’s going to load money on his card. For what? So he can get money so they can split it or something? I don’t understand that,” Walker said.

Channel 11 reached out to Rivers Casino, asking for a statement and if Schnepp and Laush are still employed at the casino. A spokesperson responded, saying “We cooperated fully with the Pennsylvania State Police in this investigation.”

State police said the casino lost more than $10,000 because of these incidents.

Schnepp and Laush are scheduled to appear in court for preliminary hearings on April 2.

