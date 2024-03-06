2 Rio Rancho City Council positions headed to runoff election

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Rio Rancho City Council races will be heading to runoffs. In unofficial results Tuesday night, it’s a dead heat in the city council District 1 race between Jim Owen and Deborah Dapson.

Lawmakers approved three election-related bills in 2024

In District 6, Nicole Dahn leads the pack with more than 200 votes over her next competitor Edward Lynn Paulsgrove but she did not get the 50% vote needed.

Paul M. Wymer is the new District 5 councilor with 54% of the votes.

The runoff elections for city council will be on April 9.

There were five general obligation bond questions on the ballot. Each passed with more than 65% of the vote.

