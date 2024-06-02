2 rescued after unexpectedly large waves separate groups in Horsetooth Reservoir

DENVER (KDVR) — Poudre Fire Authority said crews rescued two people who were in distress in the water at Horsetooth Reservoir on Sunday.

In a post on X, Poudre Fire said “Several groups of water recreators were separated when ‘incredible winds’ caused unexpectedly large waves,” and initial reports said up to eight people were missing or in the water.

Poudre Fire Authority said crews rescued two people who were in distress in the water at Horsetooth Reservoir on Sunday. (Poudre Fire Authority)

PFA Rescue Boat 7 and Larimer County Rangers’ boat were launched into the water for the search. PFA said crews combed through all of the bays on the west side of the reservoir until all of the people were found.

Two people were “in distress” in the water and were rescued, PFA said. No one was taken to the hospital.

