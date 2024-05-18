2 rescued from small plane crash in Oxford Township with no injuries

After a small plane crashed in northern Oakland County Saturday afternoon, its two occupants were rescued with no injuries, said a spokesman for Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter.

The single-engine training aircraft belonging to Maven, an aircraft operator at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township where the plane took off, crashed in Oxford Township, near Oxford High School, around 3:30 p.m.

Before the crash, a student pilot and flight instructor reported that they were experiencing trouble with their plane engine. Airport crews prepared for an emergency, but the plane never returned. The type of aircraft was unclear.

More:Madison Heights officials reject Sheetz gas station proposal (freep.com)

The scene is still under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Small plane crashed in northern Oakland county; 2 rescued uninjured