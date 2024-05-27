2 rescued from sinking 80-foot yacht off St. Augustine Beach, Florida

Two people were rescued Saturday after the luxury yacht they were on started sinking three miles off St. Augustine Beach, the U.S. Coast Guard reported.

The boat's operator reportedly told the Coast Guard the 80-foot Atlantis motor yacht took on water after striking an object. St. John's County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post the yacht struck a dredge pipe piling.

According to the Coast Guard, the yacht's operator activated an emergency position indicating radio beacon which helped validate the vessel’s position.

St. John's County Fire Rescue and St. Augustine Police Department marine units assisted the Coast Guard by responding to the scene and rescuing both occupants from the yacht.

One of the boat's occupants was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, St. John's County Fire Rescue said.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partner agencies for their invaluable assistance during this case," U.S. Coast Guard Senior Chief Petty Officer Ricardo Santacana said.

“With the weather improving and mariners heading out onto the water, it's imperative for everyone to verify the presence of all necessary safety equipment aboard their vessel. This ensures that responders, as demonstrated in this case, can swiftly locate you and render assistance when an emergency arises.”

The boat's owner will arrange salvage, the Coast Guard said.

The incident is under investigation.

Boating accidents in Florida

Florida led the nation in registered boats, with 1,035,911 registered in 2023, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife report.

Collisions with fixed objects were named as the leading cause in 659 boating accidents reported in Florida in 2023. The accidents resulted in 56 fatalities.

More recently, 15-year-old Ella Riley Adler was struck and killed by a boat in a hit-and-run while wakeboarding in Key Biscayne on May 11, 2024.

The driver of the boat was later identified as 78-year-old Carlos Guillermo Alonso, of Coral Gables. Alonso's attorney told USA TODAY he did not know he struck anyone on the water.

Florida boating safety tips

Florida Fish and Wildlife has these safety recommendations for Florida boaters:

Wear a life jacket

Be aware of your surroundings

Designate a sober driver

Take a Boating Safety Course

Check your safety gear

File a Float Plan

Watch the Weather

Stay with the boat

Report boating violations and dangerous or irresponsible vessel operation to the Wildlife Alert Program.

Know and follow the rules.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: 80-foot luxury yacht sinks off St. Augustine Beach, FL; 2 rescued