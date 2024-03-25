2 Republican candidates set to primary for IA-01 seat

Mar. 25—Two Republican candidates filed paperwork to run for Iowa's 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House, which means Jasper County conservatives will have until June to decide who they want on the ballot in November: incumbent congresswoman Marriannette Miller-Meeks or newcomer David Pautsch.

According to a Feb. 26 article published by The Gazette, Miller-Meeks submitted more than 4,000 signatures and said in a statement that she is looking forward to running for re-election and continuing "to bring sensible reforms to Washington and continuing to fight for Iowa."

In a press release on March 13, Pautsch's campaign announced his qualifying for the U.S. House ballot in Iowa's 1st Congressional District. He submitted more than 4,500 signatures, which Pautsch said demonstrates the widespread support for his candidacy. He also shared some high-profile endorsements.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, who also ran for president in 2008 and 2016, spoke highly of Pautsch, calling the Republican candidate — who is described by his campaign as a dedicated advocate for Judeo-Christian values and conservative principles — "strong" and "uncompromised."

Huckabee said Pautsch will help save Americans from the oppression that has destroyed constitutional liberties, national security, the economy, schools, law and order, small businesses and families. The former governor also drew attention to Pautsch's faith.

"He is confident the Lord will give us wisdom and power to overcome these national disasters and thrive under His loving care — just as our founders did," Huckabee said.

Mike Lindell, the CEO of My Pillow, also gave his endorsement to Pautsch.

"David's commitment to saving America by trusting in God's power is unwavering. His leadership guarantees constitutional liberty, biblical values, fair and honest elections and a bright future for our children," Lindell said in a statement to the Pautsch campaign.

The press release went on to claim Pautsch brings significant integrity and leadership to the political arena, specifically prioritizing "traditional family values and a common sense approach to governance."

Pautsch said, "I stand firmly on the Lord and conservative principles regarding border security, education, balanced budgets and the sanctity of human life, and promise to represent the community with honor and integrity."

Democratic candidate Christina Bohannan is also seeking Iowa's 1st Congressional District seat, making it her second run for Congress. In August 2023, Bohannan said Iowans need somebody who will put them first in Washington, and she frequently criticized Miller-Meeks's voting record.

"My opponent Mariannette Miller-Meeks has consistently taken votes against Iowa families and against our seniors," Bohannan said. "She voted against affordable prescription drugs, against good-paying jobs for Iowans."