2 remain in hospital after deadly building explosion in Ohio

Two people remain in the hospital following the deadly building explosion in Ohio, according to CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

Seven people were initially hospitalized, but officials say the two still admitted are in stable condition.

Around 3 p.m. on May 28, crews responded to the Realty Building in downtown Youngstown on reports of a massive explosion, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Chase Bank employee, Akil Drake, 27, was found dead.

According to WOIO-19, Drake’s body was found around 11:30 p.m. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) found that the explosion happened after crews working in the basement area intentionally cut a gas line not knowing it was pressurized, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The crew was there to clear out piping, outdated infrastructure, and debris out of the basement in anticipation of a city project that would replace the sidewalks, CBS affiliate WKBN-27 reported.

Workers told NTSB investigators that they didn’t smell gas earlier in the day as they were working.

NTSB Board member Chapman said the workers didn’t know the line was pressurized or contained gas.

The explosion happened six minutes after crews cut the line, Chapman said.

NTSB is leading the investigation into the explosion.

