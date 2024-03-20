2 recognized for saving child from icy Superior pond

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — Two Superior residents recently received a Boulder County Sheriff’s commendation for helping save the life of a child who had fallen into icy water.

Kevin Grossi and Crystal Chinn were recognized for their roles in the Nov. 27 incident at Purple Park.

According to Grossi, he was jogging past the park when he noticed a young boy struggling to get out of a frozen pond. The boy’s mother was attempting to pull the youngster out.

“There was a lot of adrenaline,” the father of two said. He said he thought, “I gotta get there, fast. But I’m running through snow, so, it seemed like forever.”

Grossi would eventually pull the boy to safety.

Chinn was also in the park and came to the boy’s aid with towels and blankets until Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies could arrive. The young boy would survive.

In a text message statement, the boy’s father said, in part, that the family wants to “express our sincere and everlasting gratitude to our ‘guardian angels’ who were at the right place at the right time.”

