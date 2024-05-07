2 recent inmate deaths under investigation at Tampa Bay jails, police say

Two recent inmate deaths at Tampa Bay jails are under investigation, but police say both were related to medical issues.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a man died Tuesday while in custody at the Falkenburg Road Jail.

Deputies conducting a welfare check on Levitacus Cymande Riggins, 50, found him unresponsive in his cell, according to a news release. Deputies and medical staff tried lifesaving measures, but Riggins died.

The release said Riggins “had a known medical history” and that investigators believe his death is “medically related.”

The sheriff’s office was waiting for the medical examiner to determine an official cause of death.

Records show the Tampa Police Department arrested Riggins on March 2 on drug trafficking and possession charges. His last listed address was in Brandon.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office also reported an inmate death last week.

About 8:10 a.m. Thursday, Douglas Lewis, 56, was found unresponsive in his housing area, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Friday. Detention and medical staff performed lifesaving measures, and Lewis was taken to a local hospital.

He was pronounced dead about 5:15 a.m. Friday, the news release states.

“Detectives say Lewis had a preexisting medical condition and was in the process of discussing hospice options with medical staff,” the news release states. “At this point in the investigation, detectives have found no evidence that Lewis was involved in any physical altercations or sustained any injuries while incarcerated at the jail.”

Lewis, who was experiencing homelessness, was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on April 19 on charges of providing a false name to law enforcement and failing to appear on a petit theft charge.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his cause of death.

Times staff writer Emily Wunderlich contributed to this report.