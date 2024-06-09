2 rafters rescued from Basalt Whitewater Park, 1 with life-threatening injuries

DENVER (KDVR) — Two rafters were rescued from the Roaring Fork River near the Basalt Whitewater Park in Pitkin County on Saturday, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, including one man who had life-threatening injuries.

According to the agency, the call was received by the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center at about 2:05 p.m. The caller said two boats had capsized and two people were floating downriver.

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, the Basalt Whitewater Park is located on the Roaring Fork River across from Basalt’s Elk Run subdivision on Two Rivers Road. The park includes two play waves within a designated 1,000 feet of river.

Crews searched the river from the 7-Eleven bridge to Willits Lane. First responders saw the rafters near the intersection of West Two Rivers Road and Highway 82, where the pair were pulled from the river. The sheriff’s office reported that one rafter, a 61-year-old man, was treated on scene for minor injuries.

However, a second rafter, a 74-year-old man, was transported to Valley View Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office reminds whitewater enthusiasts to be aware of the rapidly changing river conditions at this time of year. The agency reported that the river is running near peak levels and the conditions are extremely dangerous. Tubing and rafting closures have already been implemented in Jefferson and Boulder counties due to high water volume on the waterways.

Numerous agencies responded to the swift-water rescue, including Roaring Fork Fire and Rescue, Aspen Fire Department, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Basalt Police Department, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Pitkin County Open Space and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

