2 rabid bats found in Will, Cook counties, IDPH confirms

CHICAGO – Two bats found inside homes in Will and Cook counties both tested positive for rabies, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday.

The rabid bats were discovered on May 10.

IDPH director Dr. Sameer Vohra warns that bats are the most common carriers of rabies in Illinois. Bats that are active during the day, found on the ground, or unable to fly are more likely than others to be rabid.

Health officials add that if a bat is discovered inside a home, try to cover it with a container and call animal control so it can be tested for rabies.

More Coverage: WGN’s Medical Watch

“Rabies is a fatal but preventable disease,” Vohra said. “It is important that Illinois residents know how to prevent rabies exposure to protect themselves and their loved ones.

IDPH also used the incident to remind pet owners to ensure their rabies vaccinations are current. Rabies is a virus that affects the nervous system and can be contracted when saliva from a rabid animal gets directly into a person’s eyes, nose, mouth, or a wound.

Illinois health officials offered the following tips to help prevent the spread of rabies:

This year’s first cases of West Nile in mosquitos reported in 2 Illinois counties

Do not touch, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.Do not try to nurse sick, wild animals to health.Call animal control or an animal rescue agency for assistance.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.“Love your own, leave other animals alone” is a good principle for children to learn to reduce the risk of exposures to rabid animals.

Maintain homes and other buildings so bats cannot get inside.

If a bat is in your home, do not release the bat outdoors until after speaking with animal control or public health officials.

After consulting with animal control or public health officials, you may need to capture the bat for rabies testing to determine whether preventive treatment is needed.

Sign up for our Medical Watch newsletter. This daily update includes important information from WGN’s Dina Bair and the Med Watch team, including, the latest updates from health organizations, in-depth reporting on advancements in medical technology and treatments, as well as personal features related to people in the medical field. Sign up here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.