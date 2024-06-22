2 porch pirates hit same Pennsylvania home at same time

Dueling porch pirates caught on video outside a Berks County home have people thinking about how to protect against the increasingly brazen crime.

In the Sinking Spring case, a FedEx delivery was intercepted by two separate thieves at the same time, according to multiple published reports. The men each rushed the home just as the driver put the package down, with one grabbing a flower pot to fend off fists from the other.

How to stop porch pirates

This incident highlights the growing concern over porch piracy and the need for effective measures to protect against it.

Use security cameras: Visible doorbell cameras and other security systems can scare off some pirates before they strike and capture evidence when thefts happen.

Wait for your packages: Arrange for deliveries when someone is home and greet the delivery driver at the door.

Try delivery lockers: Many delivery services offer secure locker options where packages can be safely stored until you pick them up.

Go for signature-required delivery: Opt for deliveries that require a signature so the driver doesn’t leave your goods unattended.

Consider smart safes: These lockboxes are designed to keep deliveries secure until you get them.

Work with your neighbors: Coordinate with neighbors to keep an eye out for each other’s deliveries or even pick them up.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Porch pirates battle over FedEx box in Pennsylvania