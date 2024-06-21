2 planes collide in midair in Idaho: 1 pilot killed, other has 'life threatening' injuries

A fatal plane crash occurred in Idaho Thursday afternoon as two crop dusters collided in mid-air, according to the Butte County Sheriff's office.

In a statement published by East Idaho News, the office said that one pilot died in the crash and the second was taken to a nearby hospital with "life threatening" injuries. Neither pilot was identified.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time west of Arco Airport in Arco, about 200 miles east of Boise.

The National Transit Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash, according to the Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Midair plane collision in Idaho kills one pilot, injures second