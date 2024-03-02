2 Phoenix police officers injured in early morning crash

Two Phoenix police officers were injured when the patrol car they were in was involved in a crash early Saturday morning.

The officers received "relatively minor injuries" and have since been released from the hospital to rest at home, according to Phoenix police.

At about 1:10 a.m. on Saturday, the patrol car was involved in a crash with another vehicle near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road. The driver of the other car was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening injuries, police said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash, but police said the driver of the other car was processed for DUI and charges were pending the results of the toxicology report. Police said specifics about the collision were part of an ongoing investigation.

