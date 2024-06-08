Two crashes on Friday evening impacted commuters in the Phoenix area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A crash reported at 6:32 p.m. closed all lanes of the westbound U.S. 60 in Mesa, forcing drivers to exit at Power Road.

The crash resulted in injuries, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. There was no estimated time for the freeway to reopen, ADOT said.

A crash on the westbound U.S. 60 in Mesa near Power Road on June 7, 2024.

Freeway cameras operated by ADOT showed a crash with at least five vehicles involved.

A crash closed the eastbound traffic of Loop 202 on Friday evening, but all lanes later reopened, ADOT told The Arizona Republic at 7:45 p.m.

At 7:02 p.m., a crash at Priest Road in Tempe was announced by ADOT on AZ511.com, advising drivers to seek alternate routes as the crash closed all eastbound lanes of traffic.

DPS said a multivehicle collision that resulted in injuries was responsible for the Loop 202 closure.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 Phoenix-area crashes close freeway traffic during evening commute