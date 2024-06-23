2 people wounded in overnight shooting on Lansing's north side

LANSING — Two people were shot late Saturday night on the city's north side, police said Sunday.

The man and woman, both adults, suffered non-life-threatening wounds to their lower extremities, LPD Sgt. Matthew Danko said. Police were still investigating and no arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, near the corner of New York Avenue, about 10:30 .m. after a reported shooting.

Two victims were located at the scene, Danko said. Both victims were treated at a local hospital.

Danko said police do not believe the shooting was related to the Lansing Pride Festival that took place in Old Town Saturday.

