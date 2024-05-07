2 people shot while leaving local bar: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people were shot early Sunday morning while leaving a local bar, according to the Mobile Police Department.

A release from the department said officers were called to the 3200 block of Springhill Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot while leaving Sidewayz Sports Bar & Grill. Both people were taken to a local hospital.

Mobile Police are continuing to investigate.

