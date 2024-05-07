2 people shot while leaving local bar: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people were shot early Sunday morning while leaving a local bar, according to the Mobile Police Department.
A release from the department said officers were called to the 3200 block of Springhill Avenue for a report of a shooting.
Citronelle man accused of shooting wife’s boyfriend: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
SHOOTING LOCATION:
When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot while leaving Sidewayz Sports Bar & Grill. Both people were taken to a local hospital.
Mobile Police are continuing to investigate.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.