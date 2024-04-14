2 people shot in Washington County

Police are responding to a shooting in Washington County.

Washington County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Jolly School Road in South Franklin Township at around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say two females were shot. They did not say the age of either of the victims.

One of the victims was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

The status of the second victim is unknown at this time.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for more information and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

