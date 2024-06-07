2 people shot in Manatee County less than 1 mile apart

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were shot Thursday night in Manatee County less than one mile apart, according to West Manatee Fire Rescue.

A woman was shot in the chest at about 8 p.m. in the 11900 block of 45th Avenue West in the Cortez area, officials said. The shooter left before officials arrived.

About 45 minutes later, crews were called to another shooting in the 3900 block of 116th Street West. There, a person was shot in the foot, according to officials.

Both people who were shot were taken to hospitals.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. News Channel 8 has reached out for more information.

It’s unclear if the shootings are connected.

