BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Two people were shot at an intersection in Brookhaven Sunday night.

Police were called to Johnson Ferry Road at Ashford Dunwoody Road at 6:25 p.m. to investigate a person shot.

Officers located one of the victims at the scene, the other person had already been taken to a nearby hospital.

There has been no word on a suspect or motive in the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.