2 people shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood

CHICAGO — A man is dead after he and another man were shot Wednesday afternoon in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Blackstone.

According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the men were on the sidewalk when they were shot by an unknown person.

They were both taken to the hospital where the 29-year-old man, who was shot in the stomach and leg, later died, police said.

He has been identified by Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Ozarius Jones.

The other man, 33, had a graze wound to the left arm and is in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The incident is still under investigation by Area One detectives and anyone with information should call them.

