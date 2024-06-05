2 people shot, 1 dead in Foothills

Jun. 4—The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Northeast Albuquerque.

At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, officers in the Foothills Area Command responded to a call of a shooting in the 3100 block of Jane, near Candelaria and Juan Tabo NE.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said when police arrived, they learned two people had been shot. One was determined to be dead, while the other was taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

"Additional information will be released when it is available," Gallegos said.