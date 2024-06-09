2 people missing after boat capsizes in Lake Superior

BARAGA/HOUGHTON COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people are missing after a vessel capsized in Lake Superior Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the Michigan State Police (MSP), around 12:15 p.m. on June 8 troopers from the MSP Calumet Post along with deputies from the Houghton and Baraga County Sheriff’s Departments were dispatched to an area off of Second Sand Beach for a capsized 21-foot boat. It was reported that five people were on the boat at the time it sank. A person in another boat near the area responded to the scene and was able to rescue three of the five people.

As of 8:30 p.m. on June 8, the boat had not been located and two people remain missing. The Coast Guard responded with a helicopter from Traverse City and a boat from Coast Guard Station Portage. MSP’s Marine Services Unit is also responding to the scene to assist. No names will be released at this time, and this remains an active scene.

