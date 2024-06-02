2 people killed, 7 people hurt in Penn Hills shooting, police say

Police are investigating a shooting in Allegheny County that killed two people and hurt seven more.

The Allegheny County Police Department says the shooting happened before 3 a.m. in the 3500 block of Laketon Road in Penn Hills.

First responders on scene found a man and woman dead inside the Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar.

Seven other people were also hurt in the shooting, with some being taken to hospitals in ambulances from the scene and others walking into area hospitals. One of these victims is in critical condition, all other victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation so far shows an “altercation” took place inside the bar, and multiple people opened fire.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

