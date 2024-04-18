2 people jumped from a window following a Thursday morning fire in Shreveport

An early morning fire left two people trapped in their apartments.

According to Shreveport Fire Department, just after 3:30 a.m. April 18, they received a call to the 9300 block of Mansfield Road on reports of a fire and two occupants trapped.

Firefighters arrived on scene six minutes later at The Creole Apartments which at the time had smoke and flames coming from the second floor.

Firefighters immediately began a search and rescue for the two trapped occupants while working to place the fire under control. With the efforts of thirty-three firefighters operating fourteen units the fire was place under control at 4:08 a.m.

The two occupants were able to escape the fire prior to the fire department's arrival by jumping out of a window. One of the occupants suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The fire damaged five units and the property's laundry room. According to the fire department, property management is working to relocate all displaced occupants.

At this time the full extent of damage and cause is under investigation.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

