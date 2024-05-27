2 people injured when tree falls on camper in Fayette County

Two people were injured when a tree fell on a camper in Fayette County Monday.

Fayette County 911 said crews responded to the scene along Big Bend Road and Lake View Road at 12:15 p.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s currently no word on their conditions.

