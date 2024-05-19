2 people injured after crash involving motorcycle in Pittsburgh

Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the intersection of S Dallas Avenue and Forbes Avenue at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.

At least 2 people were taken to a hospital.

Channel 11 reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

