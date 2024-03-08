2 people from Indiana sat with Jill Biden at the State of the Union address. Here's who

As President Joe Biden delivered a fiery State of the Union address Thursday night, two people with Indiana roots were invited guests of First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

One of those Hoosiers is an Indiana Woman of the Year honoree from Indianapolis and the other a Kokomo native and President of the United Auto Workers union.

Also in attendance was Indianapolis physician Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a national figure in the abortion debate, and guest of Congresswoman Judy Chu (D), who represents Los Angeles County.

"Each of these individuals were invited by the White House because they personify issues or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech, or they embody the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies at work for the American people," according to a statement from The White House.

About 20 people from around the country were invited to sit in the viewing box as guests of Jill Biden and Emhoff during the State of the Union address. Here's what we know about the two people with ties to Indiana.

Why Justin Phillips from Indianapolis was at the State of the Union address

Justin Phillips, founder of Overdose Lifeline, stands Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, inside the non-profit's office in Indianapolis. Phillips started Overdose Lifeline in 2014 after the death of her youngest son Aaron's heroin overdose in 2013. "When Aaron lost his life, we knew very little about heroin overdose, the connection to prescription pain medication," Phillips said. "And I felt like a fairly well-educated person. And if I didn't understand, then what did the rest of us not understand?" Phillips then started Overdose Lifeline which offers a variety of tools to help families and those suffering with substance abuse issues.

Justin Phillips is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Overdose Lifeline, a non-profit dedicated to reducing the stigma of substance use disorder and preventing deaths resulting from opioid and fentanyl overdose. Phillips, a guest of Emhoff at the State of the Union address, worked to pass “Aaron’s Law” in Indiana, allowing individuals access to Narcan without a prescription and is credited with saving lives.

The Second Gentleman met Phillips and her daughter in 2023 at an event commemorating International Overdose Awareness Day, according to the White House, where the administration officials announced more federal funds would be dedicated to combating accidental overdoses.

Why Shawn Fain, a Kokomo native, was at the State of the Union address

Shawn Fain (center in blue hoodie), president of the UAW, speaks workers and members of Chattanoogans in Action for Love, Equality and Benevolence, a community and faith coalition advocating for economic justice, at the VW plant in Chattanooga, Tenn. on Dec. 18, 2023.

Shawn Fain, the current President of the United Auto Workers, got his start with UAW Local Union 1166 as an electrician for Chrysler at the Kokomo Casting Plant in his hometown of Kokomo, Indiana, according to a statement from The White House.

In September 2023, President Biden joined Fain and UAW workers on the picket line in Belleville, Michigan, making him the first sitting President to join a picket line in the middle of a labor dispute.

A deal between autoworkers and Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Stellantis led to pay increases, more paid leave, and non-union automakers to announce double digit pay raises for their U.S. workers.

John Tufts covers trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Justin Phillips, Shawn Fain attend Biden's State of the Union address