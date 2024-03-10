2 people hurt during early morning crash into Allegheny County building

At least two people were hurt when a car crashed into an Allegheny County building early Sunday morning.

The car crashed into a Turtle Creek building off Penn Avenue near the intersection with Braddock Avenue around 3 a.m.

A Channel 11 crew on scene saw a board covering up a door and large pieces of concrete that looked damaged and appeared to be shifted out of place.

Allegheny County dispatchers tell Channel 11 that two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not currently known.

