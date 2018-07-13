    2 people hospitalized following shark attacks on Fernandina Beach, Florida

    Two people, a 17-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man, were hospitalized after being bitten by sharks in Fernandina Beach, Florida Friday afternoon.

    The 30-year-old man was surfing when he was bit. According to reports, the 30-year-old man told paramedics he kicked what he thought was a nurse shark to make it go away when he was bitten.

    The 17-year-old teen was bitten on the foot while wading in shallow water.

    According to Action News Jax, the incidents occurred at the beach located near Sadler Road and Access 31.

    First Coast News reports the 17-year-old victim was transported to a Jacksonville area hospital. Both victims received stitches.

    The beach is closed for the rest of the day.