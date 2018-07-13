2 people hospitalized following shark attacks on Fernandina Beach, Florida

Two people, a 17-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man, were hospitalized after being bitten by sharks in Fernandina Beach, Florida Friday afternoon.

The 30-year-old man was surfing when he was bit. According to reports, the 30-year-old man told paramedics he kicked what he thought was a nurse shark to make it go away when he was bitten.



BREAKING: Two shark bites in Fernandina Beach this afternoon, and both victims are being treated at the hospital for wounds to their feet. A 30-yr old man was surfing when he was hit. Then a 17-yr old teen was bitten in the foot while wading. Both need stitches. pic.twitter.com/kg5IoAUevL — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) July 13, 2018

The 17-year-old teen was bitten on the foot while wading in shallow water.

According to Action News Jax, the incidents occurred at the beach located near Sadler Road and Access 31.



First Coast News reports the 17-year-old victim was transported to a Jacksonville area hospital. Both victims received stitches.

The beach is closed for the rest of the day.