2 people found dead in vehicle along I-70; deaths being investigated as murder-suicide

Investigators in Preble County are investigating a murder-suicide that took place on Interstate 70 on Monday night.

Around 5:15 the Preble County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) and the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were called out to I-70 at the Indiana state line in regards to a vehicle that was going eastbound in the westbound lanes. When they got to the scene, they were unable to find the vehicle.

Hours later, around 9:17 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies were called back to the area regarding a vehicle that was in a ditch on the north side of I-70 near the US 35 onramp.

PCSO, OSHP, and a Wayne County Indiana Sheriff’s deputy got to the scene and found the vehicle, which was believed to be the same vehicle from the initial call.

Two people were both found in the vehicle. They both were dead with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the PCSO.

Investigators are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Alysha Rountree, 31, of Pryor, Oklahoma. The passenger was an acquaintance identified as Robert Wilson III, 31, formerly of Twinsburg, Ohio.

The case remains under investigation by the PCSO, the Preble County Coroner’s Office, and the Pryor Creek Oklahoma Police Department.



