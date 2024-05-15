2 people flown from crash on Golden Mile Highway in Murrysville; road shut down in both directions

Two people were flown to the hospital from a crash that shut down Route 380 (Golden Mile Highway/Fairview Drive) in Murrysville.

The two-vehicle crash happened at around 10:43 a.m.

Our crew at the scene saw one car with a smashed front end.

Golden Mile Highway/Fairview Drive is closed in both directions from Route 380 (Saltsburg Road) and Route 366 (Greensburg Road). Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, PennDOT said.

There’s no word on when the road will reopen.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Minivan with dad, 3 kids inside caught in crossfire during Squirrel Hill shooting Pittsburgh’s Anthrocon 2024 expected to be biggest furry convention yet Pittsburgh’s ‘Sudden Little Thrills’ music fest canceled by producers VIDEO: New Feeding America report says more people than ever deal with food insecurity DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts