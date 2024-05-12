2 people, dog rescued by Coast Guard near Tongue Point

PORLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people and a dog were rescued by the Coast Guard after their boat capsized by the Oregon Coast Saturday, authorities say.

Officials say the incident happened approximately 2.5 miles east of Tongue Point near the mouth of the Columbia River.

One of the people was hoisted and successfully airlifted while the other person and the dog were rescued by Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment.

Both of the people and the dog were taken to a hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

