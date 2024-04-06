2 people are dead, 1 in serious condition after a 2-vehicle crash in the Kootenays

Two people are dead and one is in serious condition after a 2-vehicle collision near the community of Creston, B.C., about 730 kilometres east of Vancouver. (Corey Bullock/CBC News - image credit)

A two-vehicle collision near the Kootenay community of Creston, B.C. left two people dead and one in serious condition on Thursday.

Creston RCMP said the crash happened on Highway 3 near Kitchener, B.C., just outside of Creston, about 730 kilometres east of Vancouver.

"We send our condolences to those who were involved and the family and friends," said Const. Brett Urano with the B.C. RCMP.

Two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when the eastbound vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane, Urano said.

"Sadly the drivers of both vehicles were pronounced deceased at the scene," he told CBC News.

A 33-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, both from the Creston area, died in the collision, which happened around 5:30 p.m. PT. The lone passenger was transported to hospital and remains in serious condition.

"The cause of the collision remains under investigation, however it is believed that alcohol impairment may have been a factor," Urano said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Creston RCMP at (250) 428-9313.

No criminal investigation or statutory prosecution will take place because both drivers are dead, Urano said.