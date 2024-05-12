2 people dead, 1 injured in ‘SoHo’ shooting, Tampa police say

Two men have died and another was injured in an early morning shooting in the South Howard area of Tampa on Sunday.

According to the Tampa Police Department, just before 3 a.m. officers on patrol in the area heard guns shots and responded to a parking lot on the 500 block of South Howard Avenue.

Police discovered three men were injured during the shooting and all were taken to a hospital where two of the men died.

No others were injured, police said.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting, said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw during a news conference around 5:45 a.m., which News Channel 8 posted to its Facebook page.

All the men taken to the hospital were all over the age of 21, Bercaw said. Police have not further identified the men.

“We do know the groups knew each other and had a beef with one another,” Bercaw said.

Police are asking the public to come forward with any video footage of the shooting.

Bercaw said the shooting occurred in front of the Jimmy John’s located in The Shops on South Howard, at 533 S. Howard Ave.

“These senseless acts of violence that occurred this morning happened in an area that was busy,” said Hillsborough County State Attorney Susan Lopez, who also spoke to media Sunday morning. “There were lots of people here, there were also lots of Tampa police officers here.”

The shooting occurred in an area of Tampa often dubbed “SoHo,” near a popular strip of bars and restaurants, and less than a mile from Hyde Park Village.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Tampa police at (813) 231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Tampa bay at (800) 873-8477.