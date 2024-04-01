2 people in custody after a report of shots fired Saturday

Apr. 1—ROCHESTER — Two people are in custody after Rochester Police responded to a drive-by shooting early Saturday, March 30, 2024.

No injuries or damage were reported. A witness who saw someone firing multiple shots from a car early Saturday morning led police to a traffic stop and two suspects in a drive-by shooting on 41st Street Northwest.

Police responded to multiple calls reporting gunshots in northwest Rochester at around 4 a.m. Saturday. Police initially didn't find any evidence of a shooting, but a call to dispatch about 40 minutes later gave police more detailed information. The caller said they were in a car stopped on East Frontage Road at 41st Street Northwest when the driver of a car in front of them did a U-turn and a passenger fired multiple shots. Police found shell casings in the area.

The caller recognized the people in the vehicle. At about 10:45 a.m., police found and stopped the suspects in the 4500 block of 18th Ave NW.

Charges are pending against the two people taken into custody.