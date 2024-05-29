2 people charged with fighting troopers during I81 traffic stop

May 29—BUTLER TWP. — A traffic stop for speeding on an area interstate turned into a fight that injured two state police troopers on Monday.

Bradford Clayton, 42, and Gabrielle Louise Miles, 29, both of Hatfield, Montgomery County, were charged in the melee in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Butler Township, according to court records.

A trooper timed a Honda Pilot traveling 75 mph in a 65 mph zone while traveling east on Interstate 80 and continued on the southbound lanes of Interstate 81.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop for speeding as the driver, Clayton, switched seats with the passenger, Miles, court records say.

When a trooper asked why they switched seats, court records say, Miles ignored the question and identified Clayton as her husband.

State police in court records say Clayton provided misleading information about his identity and was detained.

As a trooper was placing handcuffs on Clayton, he pulled away and attempted to run away but was tackled by another trooper, court records say.

Court records say Clayton continued to resist and initiated a fight that entered the right travel lane of Interstate 81. Before Clayton was finally subdued, he allegedly punched one of the troopers in the head.

State police allege Miles physically attempted to prevent the troopers from arresting Clayton.

One trooper suffered a broken right hand and the other trooper was treated for a head injury.

Clayton was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment, and one count each of false identification to law enforcement officer, flight to avoid apprehension, speeding and failure to wear seat belt.

Miles was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment and one count each of hindering apprehension and obstructing law enforcement officer.

Clayton and Miles were arraigned by District Judge Carol Davenport of Shickshinny and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail, each.