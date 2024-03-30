2 people arrested for trespassing at Century III Mall as demolition crews were working, police say

Two people were arrested for trespassing at the Century III Mall while demolition crews were working on Saturday, police say.

The West Mifflin Police Department said they were called about the people in the mall at around 11:50 a.m. They were arrested by the old Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The trespassing situation comes just a few weeks after seven people were criminally charged after going into the mall.

Police say the mall is private property and that “No Trespassing” notices have been posted in clear sight in the area. The entrances to the mall have also been boarded closed.

On Tuesday, the owners of the Century III Mall approved the first phases of demolition on that property. Contractors are scheduled to begin taking down the parking garage on Monday.

“Nothing inside is worth risking your safety, or the safety of others, to see,” West Mifflin police said.

Police emphasized that structural instability will only increase as the work progresses.

People are asked to stay off the property to prevent putting themselves and first responders in danger.

