2 people, 1 with self-inflicted wound, found dead in Surprise home, police say

Two people were found dead in a Surprise residence near North Sunrise Boulevard and West Goldwater Ridge Drive on Thursday.

Officers responded to a caller who went to check on their neighbors and found two people dead inside the house, according to the Surprise Police Department. Police received the call at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

One of the deceased appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. The cause of death for the second person remained undetermined. They have not been identified.

Detectives are investigating the incident. Surprise police said there was not a threat to the community.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Surprise police find 2, 1 with self-inflicted wound, dead in home