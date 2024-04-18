Lawmakers demand IDOT safety measures for Pulaski Road on SW Side
A group of 11 state lawmakers and Chicago alderpeople are pleading with the Illinois Department of Transportation to take "immediate action" on safety measures for Pulaski Road.
As long as they are academically eligible, the NCAA will no longer limit how many times athletes can transfer schools without penalty.
TikTok is ramping up penalties for creators who post potentially “problematic” content and tightening its rules around what can be recommended in the app.
Seven Waymo robotaxis blocked traffic moving onto the Potrero Avenue 101 on-ramp in San Francisco on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., according to video of the incident posted to Reddit and confirmation from Waymo. While routing back to Waymo's city depot that evening, the first robotaxi in the lineup came across a road closure with traffic cones. The only other path available to the vehicles was to take the freeway, according to a Waymo spokesperson.
Swift's new album is almost here. Swifties are doing major detective work.
The FBI didn’t arrest Larry Nassar for nearly 14 months after they were first approached by Team USA gymnasts about his abuse.
From thorn-proof gloves to pest-prevention products, you'll find 'em all at Amazon starting at $3.
The News/Media Alliance asked US federal agencies to investigate Google’s removal of links to California news media outlets. Google’s tactic is in response to the proposed California Journalism Preservation Act, which would require it to pay for links to California-based publishers’ news content.
Big Tech earnings are coming up, and Wall Street wants to know how companies are making money on their massive AI investments.
Says one recent convert: 'We've cut our toilet paper usage by at least 75%, which I'm sure our septic system is thankful for.'
Following a surprise trip to the playoffs in 2023, the Marlins are in a downward spiral, with their manager's option for 2025 voided.
After misinterpreting user posts about Klay Thompson's poor shooting during an NBA game, X's AI bot Grok created a fictitious story on the social media platform's trending section.
Get your headphones ready. Whether you're a Swiftie or a Pearl Jam fan, its a big week for new music.
Ford recalled the popular pickup and SUV for an issue that could cause a loss of drive power and 12-volt accessory failure.
The United Arab Emirates witnessed the heaviest rainfall in 75 years this week, triggering massive flooding that swept away cars, caused flights to be canceled and left multiple people dead.
A Boeing engineer turned whistleblower came before a Senate subcommittee Wednesday as the aviation giant faces mounting concerns about whether its planes are safe.
SpaceHopper, as the robot is called, could provide us the information to know more about the history of the universe.
The biggest news stories this morning: NASA confirms its space trash pierced Florida man’s roof, A Netflix true crime documentary may have used AI-generated images of a real person, Insta360’s X4 camera is the first 8K 360-degree video.
Set time limits, buy your kid a "dumb phone": What parents can do to limit their children's social media use.
Waymo, the self-driving company under Alphabet, began testing its robotaxis in Atlanta on Tuesday, adding another city to its ever-expanding testing and deployment domain. Over the next few months, Waymo will deploy a handful of cars driven manually by humans to gather mapping data and get familiar with Atlanta's environment, Sandy Karp, a Waymo spokesperson, told TechCrunch. Later, Waymo aims to test its robotaxis in Atlanta without the safety driver in the front seat.
Social media and easy access to credit are causing Gen Z to massively overspend.