2 other officers who fired in Minneapolis shooting that killed officer ID'd

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified two other Minneapolis police officers who fired their weapons during the gunfight in which Officer Jamal Mitchell was killed on Thursday.

Officers Nick Kapinos and Luke Kittock, who have 10 and nine years of law enforcement experience respectively, engaged 35-year-old Mustafa Mohamed after Mohamed had shot and incapacitated Mitchell, according to a news release Sunday from the bureau about the preliminary investigation.

According to a bureau news release, Mitchell was the first officer to arrive at an apartment building on Blaisdell Avenue on reports of a shooting. Over the radio, Mitchell reported seeing two injured men in the street — Mohamed and a bystander who had been shot.

"Mitchell got out of his car and approached Mohamed, who was sitting next to a parked vehicle," the BCA release said. "Mitchell asked Mohamed if he was hurt and needed help. Without warning, Mohamed pulled out a handgun and shot Mitchell at close range. Mitchell fell to the ground, incapacitated."

When more officers arrived, they saw Mohamed shooting Mitchell repeatedly, according to the BCA.

Mohamed then shot at the other officers, who returned fire and struck him, the BCA said.

Mohamed died at the scene. Kittock was inured in the exchange but has since been released from the hospital. The bystander remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition, according to the news release.