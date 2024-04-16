2 Oshkosh women have reported an intruder in their homes this month. Police are investigating.

OSHKOSH — Police are investigating a pair of reports of a man entering homes in Oshkosh.

The first incident happened around 7:28 a.m. April 1 when a woman called to report a man had entered her residence in the 800 block of Vine Avenue. The woman stated the man was standing in the doorway to her bedroom, according to a news release from the Oshkosh Police Department. When she yelled at the man, he fled the scene. He is described as being about 6-foot-2 with a skinny build. He was wearing a slim-fitting black jacket, dark pants and a white mask.

The second incident occurred April 14 when a woman reported a man had entered her home in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue at around 4 a.m. Police said the woman said she woke up and saw a man standing over her while she was sleeping in her bed. When she screamed at him, he fled the residence. The suspect is described as a white man, about 5-foot-10 to 6-foot with a muscular build and approximately college age with brown, chin-length hair. The suspect was wearing a long-sleeved dark-colored T-shirt, dark pants and a black ski mask that covered half his face.

Whether the two incidents are related is not known, police said.

“We take incidents like these seriously and want to remind citizens to be aware of their surroundings for their personal safety,” police said in the news release.

Investigation of the incidents is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact police at 920-236-5700 or remain anonymous by calling Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 or by using the P3 app.

