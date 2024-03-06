2-year-old toddler killed in Lakewood Ranch car accident, Florida Highway Patrol says

A 2-year-old boy died Wednesday morning in a Lakewood Ranch car accident, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The toddler, who was standing by the rear passenger side door of a Lexus SUV in a neighborhood driveway, walked toward the back of the vehicle after unsuccessfully trying to open the door, the report said.

The 31-year-old driver, who did not see the child, backed over him, according to FHP. The toddler was pronounced deceased on-scene by Manatee County EMS.

The crash report did not include details about the relationship between the driver and the toddler.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit continues to investigate the accident.