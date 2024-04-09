A 2-year-old Springfield girl is missing and considered to be in danger, according to Springfield police.

Arukia Ganis was last seen with her parents at Wonders of Wildlife at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday before they appeared to sneak out of a back exit, according to surveillance photos provided by SPD. The child had been in protective custody but was connected with her parents on a supervised visit.

These images were provided by Springfield Police as they search for 2-year-old Arukia Ganis.

Frank Ganis, 36, and Arisha Caldwell, 33, reportedly left with the child in a silver Mercedes SUV with Vermont license plate HFL245.

Ganis, according to online court records, has several sex crimes on his criminal record, including a 2023 sodomy charge. Police say he is 6-feet tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Caldwell, who also has sodomy charges on her criminal record, is 5-foot-1 and 120 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

The child, Arukia, is described as weighing 30-40 pounds is 2 1/2-feet all with dark brown hair, bangs and pig tails. She was last seen wearing removable leg braces.

Anyone with information relating to the child’s whereabouts or the whereabouts of Caldwell or Frank Ganis should call 911 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: 2-year-old Springfield girl missing and considered to be in danger