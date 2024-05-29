2 year-old pronounced dead in Gilmer after being found unconscious in pool, officials say

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said a 2-year-old child was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being found unconscious in a residential swimming pool.

According to a release, deputies responded to the 1200 block of Bear Road at around 5:25 p.m. and attempted life-saving measures on the child. The sheriff’s office said the child was found by a parent when they realized the child was missing from inside the home.

Officials said the child was pronounced dead at a local hospital and an autopsy has been ordered by a Camp County Justice of the Peace.

“This case will be under further investigation,” the sheriff’s office said. “Child Protective Services is also notified on the occasion of the untimely death of a child.”

